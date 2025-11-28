National Guard member Sarah Beckstrom, 20, dead after shooting in D.C.

Send this page to someone via email

One of the two members of the National Guard who were shot in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday has died, U.S. President Donald Trump announced.

Trump said Thursday that Specialist Sarah Beckstrom had died from her injuries and that a second National Guard member, Andrew Wolfe, 24, “is fighting for his life” and “in very bad shape.”

“Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia, one of the guardsmen that we’re talking about, highly respected, young, magnificent person. Started service in June of ’23, outstanding in every way, she’s just passed away,” Trump said in a call to service members from Palm Beach, Fla.

“She’s no longer with us. She’s looking down on us right now,” Trump continued. “Her parents are with her. This just happened. She was savagely attacked. She’s dead. She’s not with us.”

Story continues below advertisement

The victims were deployed with the West Virginia National Guard to the U.S. capital as part of Trump’s crime-fighting mission that involved taking over the local police department. There were nearly 2,200 guard members from various states in D.C. for the mission.

Both Beckstrom and Wolfe were on orders in Washington since August, according to the West Virginia National Guard.

Beckstrom, a resident of Summersville, W.Va., had volunteered for the operation “to ensure the safety and security of our nation’s capital,” the West Virginia National Guard said in a statement.

She had graduated from Webster County High School in June 2023 and enlisted with the guard that month, serving “with distinction” as a military police officer, the guard said. “She exemplified leadership, dedication, and professionalism.”

“Her loss is felt profoundly across our One Guard Family and throughout the Mountain State,” the statement added.

Story continues below advertisement

“On behalf of Governor Patrick Morrisey and the entire West Virginia National Guard, I extend my condolences to Spc. Beckstrom’s family, friends, and fellow Guardsmen. We grieve alongside them and honor her memory by carrying forward her commitment to service and excellence,” Maj. Gen. James Seward added.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, took to X to pay tribute to Beckstrom, writing, “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom of the National Guard — a hero who volunteered to serve DC on Thanksgiving for people she never met and gave the ultimate sacrifice.”

“May she rest in peace. It is now time to avenge her death and secure justice,” she added.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of 20-year-old Sarah Beckstrom of the National Guard — a hero who volunteered to serve DC on Thanksgiving for people she never met and gave the ultimate sacrifice. May she rest in peace. It is now time to avenge her death and secure… pic.twitter.com/g6e0PhhD7Z — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) November 27, 2025

Story continues below advertisement

The brazen daytime shooting of two National Guard members in the nation’s capital by a man authorities identified as an Afghan national has raised multiple questions.

Pirro said the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, drove across the country to launch an “ambush-style” attack with a .357 Smith and Wesson revolver.

Video reviewed by investigators showed the assailant “came around the corner” and immediately started firing at the troops, according to Jeffery Carroll, an executive assistant D.C. police chief.

Troops ran over and held down the shooter, Carroll said, and he was taken into custody. Authorities believe he was the only gunman.

Carroll said that it was not clear whether one of the guard members or a law enforcement officer shot the suspect. Investigators so far had no information on a motive.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect’s wounds were not believed to be life-threatening, one of the officials said.

“The monster that did this is also in very serious condition,” Trump said on Thursday.

FBI director Kash Patel said at a news conference on Thursday that the agency was investigating the shooting as an act of terrorism.

— With files from The Associated Press