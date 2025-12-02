Ontario forced to slow new medical school plans after ignoring warnings

Send this page to someone via email

A lack of planning in the Ford government’s expansion of Ontario’s medical schools forced the province to enroll dramatically fewer students than it had planned, the auditor general has found.

As part of its plans to improve access to primary care, the government announced the number of places available at Ontario’s medical schools would be substantially increased.

Part of the plan included the creation of two new medical schools at Toronto Metropolitan University and York University.

The rush to fulfil the promise of new medical schools, however, appears to have left the government ignoring warnings from the sector that there were not enough training opportunities to accommodate new students.

Auditor General Shelley Spence found the government did not consider expanding existing schools instead of building new ones, and did not “document an analysis of key considerations to support their expansion decision.”

In particular, the government failed to listen to warnings from existing medical schools that there is “currently a limit on the amount of family medicine training that can occur, with current sites and preceptors already at full capacity.”

That warning came in November 2023, the auditor general found, but the government pressed ahead with its plan.

As the government moved forward, however, it found the warning had been true and was forced to scale back its plan. By the end of the current academic year, medical schools will have rolled out 44 per cent fewer family medicine seats than they had originally planned as a direct result of the blockade.

“As a result, the majority of the family medicine seat expansion is expected to be rolled out starting in the 2026/27 academic year,” the auditor general concluded.

The report also found Ontario had not specifically set up any performance indicators to show whether its increase in medical seats was actually helping connect more people to the health-care system.