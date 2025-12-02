Costco joins companies suing U.S. for tariff refunds if policy falls

Send this page to someone via email

Costco has sued the U.S. government to ensure it will receive refunds if the Supreme Court rejects President Donald Trump’s bid for sweeping

authority to impose tariffs.

In a complaint filed on Friday in the U.S. Court of International Trade in Manhattan, Costco said Trump’s use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs left it uncertain whether businesses can recoup sums they should not have paid.

The nation’s largest warehouse club operator said U.S. Customs and Border Protection denied its request for more time to make final calculations of tariffs owed, threatening its right to complete refunds even if the Supreme Court rules against Trump.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Customs and Border Protection had no immediate comment. Costco did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

1:54 What Trump’s ‘illegal’ tariff ruling means for U.S.-Canada trade

Based in Issaquah, Washington, Costco joined dozens of companies suing to safeguard potential refunds. It is also among the largest, with US$275.2 billion of revenue in its fiscal year ending Aug. 31.

Story continues below advertisement

Other companies that have sued to preserve refunds include Bumble Bee Foods, Ray-Ban eyeglass maker EssilorLuxottica, Kawasaki Motors, Revlon and Yokohama Tire, court records show. During oral arguments on Nov. 5, Supreme Court justices from both sides of the political spectrum asked skeptical questions about whether Trump legally used the 1977 emergency powers law to impose tariffs.

The justices took the case on an accelerated basis, but have not said when they will rule.

Costco has taken multiple steps to address tariffs, including by reducing the number of suppliers, and relying more on local sourcing and its in-house Kirkland brand.