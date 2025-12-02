Menu

Health

Ontario auditor general to release annual report, with focus on health care

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2025 6:07 am
Ontario's auditor general Shelley Spence speaks to the media following the release of her annual report at the Ontario legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young. View image in full screen
Ontario’s auditor general is set to release her annual report today, with a major focus on health care.

Shelley Spence’s office is publishing five audits, along with its annual reviews of government advertising and the government’s responsibilities under the Environmental Bill of Rights.

Three of the audits are on health care, including examining access to primary care, as the government works toward a goal of connecting every Ontarian to primary care by 2029.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The auditor is also issuing reports on oversight of medical education in family medicine and oversight of physician billing, which will look at the Ministry of Health’s systems for identifying inappropriate costs.

In another audit related to health, the report will also examine management of the provincial personal protective equipment stockpile.

The auditor’s report will also include a look at the Resource Productivity and Recovery Authority, the regulator for producers of batteries, tires and blue box materials.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

