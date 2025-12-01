Menu

Weather

Snow, freezing rain warnings issued for B.C. Central Interior

By Staff Global News
Posted December 1, 2025 2:11 pm
1 min read
Heavy snow falls as a pedestrian walks through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Heavy snow falls as a pedestrian walks through Central Park in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Parts of the British Columbia Interior are in for a blast of wintry weather today and tonight with freezing rain and snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large area which includes the southern Cariboo, North and South Thompson, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast there from now through early Tuesday. Motorists are asked to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for the Fort Nelson and the Chilcotin regions, where residents need to be careful of possible falling ice and branches.

A quick drying trend is forecast for the majority of B.C. on Tuesday.

-with files from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

