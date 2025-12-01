Snow, freezing rain warnings issued for B.C. Central Interior

See more sharing options

Parts of the British Columbia Interior are in for a blast of wintry weather today and tonight with freezing rain and snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for a large area which includes the southern Cariboo, North and South Thompson, Shuswap and North Okanagan regions.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is forecast there from now through early Tuesday. Motorists are asked to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are in effect for the Fort Nelson and the Chilcotin regions, where residents need to be careful of possible falling ice and branches.

A quick drying trend is forecast for the majority of B.C. on Tuesday.

-with files from The Canadian Press