Johnston, Hagel, Wilson named NHL’s three stars

NEW YORK – Dallas Stars centre Wyatt Johnston, Tampa Bay Lightning left-wing Brandon Hagel and Washington Capitals right-wing Tom Wilson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Johnston had nine points (five goals and four assists) across four games, which included a pair of four-point performances as the Stars enjoyed a perfect week.

He had a goal and three assists in an 8-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday, in addition to a three-goal, one-assist effort in a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Hagel topped the NHL with six goals in four contests and shared the league lead with 17 shots on goal and a plus-nine rating. He also added two assists in the three games.

His week was highlighted by a three-point effort in a 3-0 triumph over Philadelphia as the Lightning climbed into first place in the Atlantic Division behind a seven-game winning streak dating back to Nov. 18.

Wilson had eight points (four goals, four assists) across a perfect four-game week for the Capitals, who moved into third in the Metropolitan Division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2025.