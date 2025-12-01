Menu

December 6 – Harmony At Rutherford

By Karlee Kitt Global News
Posted December 1, 2025 1:49 pm
1 min read
Harmony at Rutherford is dedicated to providing elevated senior living. Don’t miss the upcoming Open House at Harmony At Rutherford this Saturday, where you can tour the last few remaining vacant suites AND enjoy complimentary refreshments!

Join 880 CHED’s Talk To The Experts on Saturday, December 6th with guests from Harmony at Rutherford discussing their spacious suites, engaging activities, and the Harmony Dining Club.

Harmony at Rutherford, where you can do what you want, when you want!

Sponsored content

