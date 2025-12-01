Trump says he’ll release MRI results, doesn’t know what the test was for

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would release the results of his MRI scan that he had in October.

“If you want to have it released, I’ll release it,” Trump told reporters en route to Washington, D.C., from Florida, adding that the results of the scan were “perfect,” despite admitting he did not know what the MRI was for.

When asked by a reporter which part of his body the MRI was for, the president said, “I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain, because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.”

The White House has not disclosed why the president was referred for an MRI at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October, after undergoing a routine yearly physical in April.

According to a news release from Dr. Sean Barbabella, the president’s physician, Trump underwent a physical checkup that included “advanced imaging” and “preventive health screenings.”

“The president continues to demonstrate excellent overall health,” Barbabella wrote.

Trump’s comments about his health came as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged the president to disclose the results of his MRI, a practice he said presidents have followed in the past.

“Presidents throughout time have released a couple of things. They’ve released their tax returns — not Donald Trump — and they’ve released their medical records — not Donald Trump,” Walz said during an interview on NBC’s Meet The Press.

“Has anyone in the history of the world ever had an MRI assigned to them and have no idea what it was for, as he says,” he continued, before claiming it was clear the president was “fading physically” and that there were reasons to be concerned for his mental capacity.

The White House released the results of the president’s physical in April, which noted scar tissue on his right ear from when a bullet grazed him while giving a speech in Pennsylvania during his presidential campaign. It also noted medication for cholesterol.

The evaluation concluded that he was in “excellent cognitive and physical health” and was fully fit to execute his duties.

In July, the White House announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that can cause blood to pool in the veins and swelling in the lower legs.

“A common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, adding there was no evidence of a more serious condition.

Concerns over Trump’s health have swelled in recent months after he was pictured with bruising on his right hand — covered with makeup — and swollen legs.

View image in full screen A bruise is visible on the hand of U.S. President Donald Trump as he gives remarks during a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 3, 2025. Aaron Schwartz / Pool via CNF

Leavitt said in February that the bruise on Trump’s hand was caused by his “constantly working and shaking hands all day, every day.”

No other confirmed explanation has been given.