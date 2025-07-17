Menu

Health

Trump diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, White House says

By Steve Holland and Christian Martinez Reuters
Posted July 17, 2025 2:30 pm
1 min read
President Donald Trump is seen leaving after signing the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. View image in full screen
President Donald Trump is seen leaving after signing the "Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act," during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Evan Vucci
U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a “common” vein condition after being evaluated by his doctor over swelling in his lower legs, the White House said on Thursday.

Reading a letter from Trump’s physician, Leavitt said at a press briefing that an ultrasound on the president’s legs “revealed chronic venous insufficiency … a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70.”

Leavitt said there was “no evidence” of more serious conditions such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease. Additional exams identified “no signs of heart failure, renal impairment or systemic illness,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt said Trump was not experiencing discomfort due to the condition.

According to the National Library of Health’s MedlinePlus website, “Venous insufficiency is a condition in which the veins have problems sending blood from the legs back to the heart.”

The condition “tends to get worse over time” but “can be managed if treatment is started in the early stated stages,” the website says.

Leavitt also said that Trump had experienced bruising on the back of his hand.

She described this as “consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen.”

–Reporting by Steve Holland; writing by Christian Martinez; editing by Susan Heavey

© 2025 Reuters

