Nova Scotia begins sell off of U.S. booze, plans to donate proceeds to charity

Nova Scotia liquor stores will once again stock booze from the United States beginning today, but for a limited time only.

The province is selling off its remaining stock of alcohol from the U.S. and plans to donate the proceeds to charity.

In a news release from last week, Premier Tim Houston said that the province had already paid for the products and they shouldn’t go to waste, though there were no plans to reorder inventory from the U.S. once this stockpile has been sold.

The province says the current inventory of U.S. alcohol is worth about $14 million, and will return about $4 million to the province once expenses are deducted.

The government will donate roughly $4 million to Feed Nova Scotia and other food-related charities in the coming weeks, the release said.

Nova Scotia liquor stores originally pulled American booze from their shelves this spring in response to tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2025.