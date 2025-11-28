Harmer’s late goal lifts Saginaw past London in 1st of home and home between the Knights, Spirit

Send this page to someone via email

Carson Harmer of Mitchell, Ont., scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit doubled up the London Knights 4-2 on Nov. 28 at Canada Life Place.

Brody Pepoy added a goal and two assists for Saginaw.

The two clubs went shot for shot and save for save through the first 19 minutes and 59 seconds of the opening period, but Braiden Clark gave London the first lead of the game in that final second of the opening period.

Clark picked up a puck in his own zone, raced down the right side of the ice, slipped through a check by Spirit defender Levi Harper and beat goaltender Stepan Shurygin on the short side with 0.9 seconds remaining on the clock as the Knights took a 1-0 lead to the dressing room.

Harmer tied the game at 5:52 of the second period as he banged in a rebound to make it 1-1.

Before the end of the second London jumped back in front as Mike Zakharov slid a pass to Julian Brown on a Knights rush inside the Saginaw end and Brown fired a puck off the pads of Shurygin that went right to Kaedon Hawkins and Hawkins drained the rebound for a 2-1 London advantage after 40 minutes.

Aleksei Medvedev stopped 13 shots in the middle period including a huge arm save on a rebound try from Spirit sniper Egor Barabanov.

Saginaw tied the game a second time on a goal by Brody Pepoy at 11:29 of the third period as Pepoy deflected a Levi Harper point shot into the London net to make it 2-2.

The teams battled their way inside the final 90 seconds and with overtime looming the Spirit worked the puck in front of the Knight net and Harmer flipped it into the top corner of the net to give Saginaw their first lead of the game with just 1:15 to go.

Sebastien Gervais scored into an empty net with 29.3 seconds left in the game to finish the scoring.

The Spirit outshot London 38-26.

There was only one power play in the game and it came after a scrum following the final goal when Jared Woolley of the Knights was given a minor penalty for roughing.

Sensational in the second period

The London Knights have owned most second periods that they have entered this season.

They have outscored their opponents in 17 of 25 of this middle periods in 2025-26 and have outscored opponents by a combined 37-13.

Up next

The Knights and Spirit will clash again on Saturday, Nov. 29 at the Dow Event Centre in Saginaw, Mich.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.