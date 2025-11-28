Calgary woman shocked by Skip the Dishes’ response to brazen theft

“It was bewildering.” That’s how a Calgary woman says she reacted when she told Skip the Dishes one of their delivery drivers had been caught stealing an Amazon package off her doorstep.

It happened in early November.

Susana Trotchie’s husband ordered some parts for his motorcycle through Amazon and the package was delivered to their home address and left on the front step by the Amazon driver.

“We never got the alert because we had turned the alerts off,” said Trotchie.

“And then the next morning, my husband said, ‘I wonder what happened to that package.’ So we went on Amazon and you know, they take a screenshot of it on the front porch. So we went out and he said it’s not there.”

So Trotchie decided to check the family’s Ring camera that took video of their front porch.

Story continues below advertisement

“My son gets Skip meal delivered,” said Trotchie. “And I see the guy, unzipping his coat, reaching down, grabbing it (the Amazon package), stuffing it in his coat, and walking away.”

Seconds before he pilfered the Amazon package, the same guy had just dropped off their son’s Skip the Dishes order.

View image in full screen Video from Susana Trotchie’s Ring camera shows the man who had just delivered her son’s Skip the Dishes order also grabbing an Amazon package addressed to her husband and stuffing it in his jacket before walking away with it. Courtesy: Susana Trotchie

“This guy, you could see he seemed quite calculated. He looks at the camera dead into it. But then like ducks down, like maybe the camera won’t see me.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I was like in utter shock,” said Trotchie. So she contacted Skip the Dishes right away to tell them about the theft.

“I sent an email. They didn’t respond to me at all. They finally responded to my son, asked for the video, he sent it to them. This was Nov. 5,” said Trotchie.

Story continues below advertisement

“So finally on Monday, I’m like, this is ridiculous. What’s going on? So I sent them an email. Can somebody please get back to me about what’s happening?”

View image in full screen Susana Trotchie says she was “bewildered” by Skip the Dishes’ response to her family’s complaints that a man delivering for them also stole her husband’s Amazon package. Courtesy: Susana Trotchie

Trotchie wasn’t worried about the value of the Amazon package, because “it was like 20 or 30 dollars.” But she wanted Skip the Dishes to know that one of their delivery drivers was “stealing other people’s stuff.”

She said she never got a response, but her son finally did because he was the person who placed the food order.

The letter reads: “We are disappointed to hear about your experience and understand your concern. Couriers often offer their services on the Skip Network as independent contractors, not employees of the company as such. Skip is not able to provide compensation to you in this instance. We encourage you to reach out to your local authorities.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen In a letter, addressed to Susana Trotchie’s son, Skip the Dishes responded to the theft by suggesting the family contact their “local authorities.” Courtesy: Susana Trotchie

Trotchie said she was “shocked” at the response. “Just wow.”

She did file a police report, but still wants to know if the same guy is out there delivering for Skip the Dishes, while stealing other people’s packages.

“My biggest concern is that this guy has done this before and may still be doing this,” said Trotchie.

“‘Like, is he still out delivering? I’ve no idea.” And with all the packages being ordered for Christmas, she’s worried he may be delivering for other companies, too.

“It was just bewildering,” said Trotchie. “How many people it’s happened to that don’t have a Ring camera?’ Who knows?”

Her family has also deleted all their Skip the Dishes apps and won’t be ordering from the company again.

Story continues below advertisement

“Never, never, nope,” said Trotchie. And I’ve ordered I order a lot of Skip the Dishes, so they’re gonna be missing me for sure.”