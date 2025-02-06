Calgary woman fends off porch pirates in her bathrobe: ‘Adrenaline took over’

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old Calgary woman has become an overnight internet hero after a trio of porch pirates attempted to swipe her ready-to-make Hello Fresh meal kit order from her front step.

Danielle MacPherson was drinking her coffee on Sunday morning when her delivery arrived on the front step.

Not even a minute later things started to go sideways when she noticed a stranger coming up her walkway.

“I noticed her walk up and try to steal it. She was wearing a ski mask and there was a getaway car following shortly behind,” said MacPherson

Wearing just her bathrobe, pyjamas and slippers in the bitter cold, MacPherson leaped into action and flung the front door open, clearing her front steps while running after the thief.

“As soon as I flew out the open door, she took off running, as if she wouldn’t drop the package! But she finally did.”

MacPherson deftly leaped over the discarded package and continued pursuit.

“I gave her a little push to say, ‘Get out of here.'”

MacPherson said a guy standing next to the silver getaway car said something unbelievable.

"He called me an effing psycho. It was pretty unbelievable, seeing how they were stealing from me!"

“I don’t know what kind of reaction they were expecting, but that’s what they got,” she said with a cheeky grin.

MacPherson, who is a welder and has a background in martial arts, was able to fix a slipper that came loose in the pursuit and noted the license plate number in the midst of the chaos.

The car quickly took off and MacPherson ran back to the house, repeating the license plate number over and over so as not to forget it.

The entire encounter only lasted seconds and was captured by her front door camera.

The video posted online garnered countless comments praising her actions, from “Some heroes wear bathrobes, atta girl!” to “Calgary girls are built different.”

Police are still investigating and are hoping to lay charges.

“She did the right thing getting out there and shouting. Say ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ – alert them to your presence — but we wouldn’t recommend chasing after them,” said Sgt. Nick Wilsher with Calgary Police Crime Prevention Unit.

“You just don’t know what they have on them or what they could do — there could be that one occasion where it can turn into something more serious, even fatal.”

MacPherson said she is taking that into consideration but admits she’s not sure what she’d do if it happened again.

In the meantime, she said Hello Fresh is sending her next delivery for free.