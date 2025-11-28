Manitoba premier calls on other provinces to sign on to national power grid

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba has signed on to an Ontario-led memorandum of understanding to join the call for a national power grid, Premier Wab Kinew and Environment Minister Mike Moyes announced Friday.

“To Trump-proof our economy, we need to work together as provinces and territories to build up this country we all love so much,” said Kinew, who is calling on his counterparts in other provinces and territories to follow suit.

“By joining this national call for a grid, we’re making sure Manitoba has the power it needs to grow, create good jobs, export more of our own clean energy east and west, and shield our economy from global uncertainty.

“This is about building a future where Manitobans can count on affordable, clean electricity and a resilient economy.”

The proposed initiative would help Manitoba develop expanded and modernized transmission lines with other provinces and the federal government and would help secure power grids across the country. The plan would allow Manitoba to share and trade electricity with neighbouring provinces — especially useful during periods of unexpected stress on the system or peak demand.

Moyes said Manitoba has been a leader in renewable energy in Canada, and wants to be part of a sustainable, accessible future.

“Working toward a national electricity grid supports Manitoba’s Affordable Energy Plan by strengthening interprovincial collaboration,” he said, “protecting ratepayers and ensuring Indigenous communities are full partners in the energy transition.”