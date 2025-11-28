Menu

Sports

Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Mike Matheson to 5-year extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2025 11:46 am
New Jersey Devils centre Nico Hischier (13) falls in front of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, View image in full screen
New Jersey Devils centre Nico Hischier (13) falls in front of Montreal Canadiens defenceman Mike Matheson (8) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, in Newark, N.J. Yuki Iwamura / AP Photo
The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Mike Matheson to a five-year, US$30-million contract extension.

The Canadiens made the announcement in Las Vegas before a game against the Golden Knights.

Matheson’s extension starts next season and runs through to 2030-31.

The 31-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que., has four goals and 10 assists in 22 games this season with a plus-13 differential.

Montreal Canadiens' Noah Dobson (53) celebrates with teammate Mike Matheson (8) after scoring against the Toronto Maple Leafs during first period NHL hockey action in Montreal View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens’ Mike Matheson (8) celebrates with teammate in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press
Matheson leads the Canadiens in average ice time at almost 25 minutes per game in his fourth season in Montreal.

He was a first-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2012. Montreal acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

