Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Mike Matheson to 5-year extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Mike Matheson to a five-year, US$30-million contract extension.
The Canadiens made the announcement in Las Vegas before a game against the Golden Knights.
Matheson’s extension starts next season and runs through to 2030-31.
The 31-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que., has four goals and 10 assists in 22 games this season with a plus-13 differential.
Matheson leads the Canadiens in average ice time at almost 25 minutes per game in his fourth season in Montreal.
He was a first-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2012. Montreal acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022.
