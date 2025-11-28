Montreal Canadiens sign defenceman Mike Matheson to 5-year extension

See more sharing options

The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Mike Matheson to a five-year, US$30-million contract extension.

The Canadiens made the announcement in Las Vegas before a game against the Golden Knights.

Matheson’s extension starts next season and runs through to 2030-31.

The 31-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que., has four goals and 10 assists in 22 games this season with a plus-13 differential.

View image in full screen Montreal Canadiens’ Mike Matheson (8) celebrates with teammate in Montreal, Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. Graham Hughes / The Canadian Press

Matheson leads the Canadiens in average ice time at almost 25 minutes per game in his fourth season in Montreal.

He was a first-round pick of the Florida Panthers in 2012. Montreal acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2022.