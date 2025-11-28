Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 more grizzlies captured, to be assessed after attack on B.C. schoolchildren

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 28, 2025 7:01 am
1 min read
A sign warning of a bear in the area is shown in Squamish, B.C. on Friday, November 4, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Smart. View image in full screen
A sign warning of a bear in the area is shown in Squamish, B.C. on Friday, November 4, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amy Smart. JFJ
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two more grizzlies have been captured on British Columbia’s central coast as conservation officers continue to look for the bear that attacked a group of schoolchildren and their teachers.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says two bears from Bella Coola are being assessed and noted that forensic evidence from last week’s attack is being analyzed.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says drones equipped with thermal cameras are being used to try to locate any bears believed to be involved in the attack that seriously injured three children and a teacher.

Two other bears were previously captured during the search for a grizzly sow and her two cubs, which are believed to have attacked a group of 20 while on a field trip.

Trending Now

Conservation officials say bears not linked to the attack will be released away from the central coast community about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

People are to avoid the area and not try to search for the bears themselves.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices