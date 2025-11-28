2 more grizzlies captured, to be assessed after attack on B.C. schoolchildren

Two more grizzlies have been captured on British Columbia’s central coast as conservation officers continue to look for the bear that attacked a group of schoolchildren and their teachers.
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says two bears from Bella Coola are being assessed and noted that forensic evidence from last week’s attack is being analyzed.
It says drones equipped with thermal cameras are being used to try to locate any bears believed to be involved in the attack that seriously injured three children and a teacher.
Two other bears were previously captured during the search for a grizzly sow and her two cubs, which are believed to have attacked a group of 20 while on a field trip.
Conservation officials say bears not linked to the attack will be released away from the central coast community about 700 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.
People are to avoid the area and not try to search for the bears themselves.
