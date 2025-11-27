Menu

Crime

Woman arrested, 2 sought in $30K theft of designer sunglasses: Durham police

By Willa Easton Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 3:58 pm
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown. Doug Ives / The Canadian Press
A woman accused of stealing $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses has been found and arrested in Pickering, Ont.

Three female suspects allegedly stole more than 60 pairs of sunglasses from a LensCrafters in Pickering City Centre on Monday, Sept. 29, according to a Durham Regional Police news release.

Members of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch have identified two of the three suspects. On Oct. 26, officers located $25,000 of the stolen merchandise after executing a search warrant, police said.

A 33-year-old woman was then taken into custody on Nov. 23 and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She was held for a bail hearing.

A 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is wanted for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

An unidentified third suspect is also wanted for the same charges.

