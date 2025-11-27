Woman arrested, 2 sought in $30K theft of designer sunglasses: Durham police

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman accused of stealing $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses has been found and arrested in Pickering, Ont.

Three female suspects allegedly stole more than 60 pairs of sunglasses from a LensCrafters in Pickering City Centre on Monday, Sept. 29, according to a Durham Regional Police news release.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Members of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch have identified two of the three suspects. On Oct. 26, officers located $25,000 of the stolen merchandise after executing a search warrant, police said.

A 33-year-old woman was then taken into custody on Nov. 23 and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

She was held for a bail hearing.

A 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is wanted for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

An unidentified third suspect is also wanted for the same charges.