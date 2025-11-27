Woman arrested, 2 sought in $30K theft of designer sunglasses: Durham police

A woman accused of stealing $30,000 worth of designer sunglasses has been found and arrested in Pickering, Ont.
Three female suspects allegedly stole more than 60 pairs of sunglasses from a LensCrafters in Pickering City Centre on Monday, Sept. 29, according to a Durham Regional Police news release.
Members of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch have identified two of the three suspects. On Oct. 26, officers located $25,000 of the stolen merchandise after executing a search warrant, police said.
A 33-year-old woman was then taken into custody on Nov. 23 and charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
She was held for a bail hearing.
A 17-year-old from Mississauga, Ont. is wanted for theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
An unidentified third suspect is also wanted for the same charges.
