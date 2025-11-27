Menu

Crime

Brampton TTC operator, father killed in shooting remembered as ‘kind, warm, helpful’

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted November 27, 2025 4:15 pm
‘Such a nice person’: Brampton father allegedly shot and killed by son, identified
A Brampton, Ont., man who was fatally shot at his home this week is being remembered as a devoted husband, father and longtime TTC operator.

Arnold Jewan Jaglal, 58, was found suffering from gunshot wounds after Peel Regional Police responded to a disturbance at his home on Clearjoy Street on Saturday afternoon. He was pronounced dead after life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“Arnold was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. Gone too soon. The memories we shared with him will stay with us forever. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family,” wrote Urmilla Bhoonauth, a friend, in a Facebook post.

Police have charged Arnold’s son, 25-year-old Nicholas Jaglal, with second-degree murder in connection with his father’s death, and attempted murder for allegedly discharging a firearm at his mother, Indira Jaglal.

Nicholas fled the scene initially but was arrested on Sunday. He is expected to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

According to an obituary, Arnold was born on Jan.8, 1967, in Penal, Trinidad, and attended George Brown College, completing the heating, ventilation and air conditioning program.

He married Indira Jaglal in 1997, and the couple shared 28 years together.

They had two children, Krysti and Nicholas, and a family dog, Lucky. Arnold is also survived by three siblings.

Arnold worked as a TTC train operator for 26 years, earning the respect of colleagues and passengers alike.

ATU Local 113, the union representing TTC workers, confirmed Arnold was a transit operator and said the incident was non-work-related.

The union extended condolences to his family and colleagues, noting grief counsellors would be available at TTC work locations.

“Our hearts go out to Arnold’s family and all our members impacted by this tragic loss,” the union said.

“He was a dedicated colleague, and his presence will be deeply missed across the TTC community.”

Outside of work, Arnold was an avid fisherman and hunter and an accomplished craftsman, particularly proud of his handmade humidors.

Visitation for Arnold Jaglal will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 30 at Lotus Funeral and  Cremation Centre in Etobicoke.

