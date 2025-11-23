Brampton man wanted in death of his father, Peel police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say they’ve issued a warrant for the son of a man who was found shot and later died from his injuries.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Clearjoy Street in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 50s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries despite the work of paramedics.

Police have since identified the suspect as the victim’s son, a 25-year-old from Brampton who is wanted to face second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

View image in full screen An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man in the shooting death of his father. Police say the suspect’s father was found in a Brampton home with gunshot wounds that he later died from. Peel Regional Police

The suspect is described as five-feet-three-inches tall with a thin build, black braided hair and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a Christmas pattern, dark outer jacket with a blueish-pink hoodie underneath and white-bottomed shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

He is considered armed and dangerous and people are asked not to approach if spotted and to instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s homicide bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. They can also call Peel Crime Stoppers.