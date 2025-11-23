Menu

Crime

Brampton man wanted in death of his father, Peel police say

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted November 23, 2025 2:07 pm
1 min read
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Peel Regional Police say they’ve issued a warrant for the son of a man who was found shot and later died from his injuries.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a disturbance on Clearjoy Street in Brampton, Ont., on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m.

When they arrived, police found a man in his 50s suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man died from his injuries despite the work of paramedics.

Police have since identified the suspect as the victim’s son, a 25-year-old from Brampton who is wanted to face second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man in the shooting death of his father. Police say the suspect’s father was found in a Brampton home with gunshot wounds that he later died from. View image in full screen
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 25-year-old man in the shooting death of his father. Police say the suspect’s father was found in a Brampton home with gunshot wounds that he later died from. Peel Regional Police
Trending Now

The suspect is described as five-feet-three-inches tall with a thin build, black braided hair and tattoos on both arms. He was last seen wearing blue pajama pants with a Christmas pattern, dark outer jacket with a blueish-pink hoodie underneath and white-bottomed shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

He is considered armed and dangerous and people are asked not to approach if spotted and to instead call 911.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact Peel Regional Police’s homicide bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3205. They can also call Peel Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

