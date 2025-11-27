‘Emergencies don’t wait’: Toronto Hydro urges preparedness for winter power outages

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Hydro is urging residents to be ready for potential winter power outages as new survey results show many Toronto households still lack basic emergency supplies.

A recent Toronto Hydro survey found nearly half of Torontonians do not have an emergency kit at home, and only 13 per cent reported having a fully stocked kit that could last for 72 hours.

“Emergencies don’t wait, and neither should you. A little preparation goes a long way in keeping your family — including pets — safe and comfortable during an outage. We’ve compiled practical tips for pet owners to make it even easier to keep the whole family prepared,” spokesperson Toronto Hydro Brie Davis said in a news release.

The reminder comes as lake effect snow is expected in portions of the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario was under weather warnings Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

Toronto Hydro says severe conditions can develop quickly, and having a plan that includes a kit for every member of the household can make a significant difference during an outage.

Recommended items include water, non-perishable food, a flashlight, fresh batteries, a phone charger, a power bank, first-aid supplies, sanitation items and cash.

The informal online poll, for which a margin of error was not provided, also found that only 53 per cent of respondents have an emergency plan for their pets.

Toronto Hydro suggests having a three-day supply of pet food and water, bowls, waste supplies, comfort items, an extra leash or carrier and veterinary contact information.

Residents are also encouraged to stay connected during outages by signing up for personalized email or text notifications, bookmarking the outage map and downloading the Toronto Hydro mobile app.

Full checklists, multilingual emergency guides and pet-specific resources are available online.