Postpartum depression in the spotlight through Okanagan community auction

A new community initiative is shining a light on postpartum depression in the Central Okanagan.

Beyond the Blues, a program run through The Bridge Youth & Family Services, supports mothers experiencing postpartum depression and anxiety, conditions that affect roughly one in eight women, according to program facilitator Jennifer Scott.

“This is not talked about nearly enough,” Scott said. “It’s something that’s really coming to the forefront in more recent years.”

To help keep the program running, creative professionals from across the Okanagan have teamed up for a fundraising auction, offering everything from photoshoots to graphic design, jewelry, tattoos and art classes.

Photographer Nicole Richard, owner of Wax Pencil Imagery, is leading the initiative.

“I’ve experienced postpartum depression myself,” she said. “I know how difficult it is to get through without a strong community. Beyond the Blues is a program that helps build that community.”

The program is the only one of its kind in the Central Okanagan. With limited funding, Scott says community-led initiatives like this one are critical.

According to Scott, money raised will help keep the program running for a full year, covering staff time, food for participants and one-on-one counselling provided by a mental health clinician.

Demand for support remains high. Over the past seven months, 56 women have attended the program, with 86 referrals and nearly 300 total visits.

Richard is donating a specialty photoshoot to the auction and has rallied dozens of other artists to join her.

“Photographers are my people,” she said. “But we’ve also got graphic designers, art classes, jewelry, paintings, tattoo artists, hair stylists — I opened it up to all creatives.”

Scott hopes the attention will bring more awareness to the issue.

“I really hope this sparks the conversation,” she said. “This program is very near and dear to my heart. Seeing these moms come together, we offer the education, the tools and the support they need.”