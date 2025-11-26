Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

City of Edmonton wraps up 2025 construction season

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 3:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'City of Edmonton wraps up 2025 construction season'
City of Edmonton wraps up 2025 construction season
The City of Edmonton has wrapped the 2025 summer road construction season and says its accelerated roadwork plan for Stony Plain Road proved successful. But as Jasmine King reports, some businesses say that strategy wasn’t without its pains.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As winter weather sets in, the City of Edmonton has wrapped the 2025 road construction season, saying it made progress on more than 200 infrastructure projects across the city.

This year’s budget was $1.5 billion and includes several multi-year projects.

Among the projects completed this year were the O-day’min Park (warehouse park project) in downtown Edmonton, the Amisk wâciw âsokan – Beaver Hills Bridge (Strathcona County footbridge), the Holyrood supportive housing project and Blatchford Fire Station #8.

The city said significant progress was also made on major projects like the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion, Valley Line West and Capital Line South LRT expansions, the multi-year Hawrelak Park rehabilitation, and the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre and Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre rehabilitation in northwest Edmonton.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city said the accelerated Valley Line roadwork plan for Stony Plain Road proved successful.

Story continues below advertisement

That plan saw more aggressive traffic impacts, including major intersection closures for weeks, in order to speed up the road work instead of a lesser impact stretching over a longer period of time.

After being closed since 2023 for an above and underground overhaul, Hawrelak Park will reopen either towards the end of 2025 or in early 2026. The Hawrelak Park project addressed outdated utilities, transportation, open spaces and facility infrastructure throughout the entire park.

Trending Now

The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre will open in January 2026, integrating the existing Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre into a new rec centre beside Ross Shephard High School.

The city said it will be the first indoor triathlon training facility in North America to support year-round training and events with a pool and a running and cycling track all in one location.

This week, the city reopened the 50 Street bridge over Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton to all traffic lanes, one year ahead of schedule.

The city said it expects to complete approximately 60 of the 200 active projects that were in planning, design and construction at the start of the year.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more details.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices