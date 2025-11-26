City of Edmonton wraps up 2025 construction season

Send this page to someone via email

As winter weather sets in, the City of Edmonton has wrapped the 2025 road construction season, saying it made progress on more than 200 infrastructure projects across the city.

This year’s budget was $1.5 billion and includes several multi-year projects.

Among the projects completed this year were the O-day’min Park (warehouse park project) in downtown Edmonton, the Amisk wâciw âsokan – Beaver Hills Bridge (Strathcona County footbridge), the Holyrood supportive housing project and Blatchford Fire Station #8.

The city said significant progress was also made on major projects like the Yellowhead Trail freeway conversion, Valley Line West and Capital Line South LRT expansions, the multi-year Hawrelak Park rehabilitation, and the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre and Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre rehabilitation in northwest Edmonton.

The city said the accelerated Valley Line roadwork plan for Stony Plain Road proved successful.

That plan saw more aggressive traffic impacts, including major intersection closures for weeks, in order to speed up the road work instead of a lesser impact stretching over a longer period of time.

After being closed since 2023 for an above and underground overhaul, Hawrelak Park will reopen either towards the end of 2025 or in early 2026. The Hawrelak Park project addressed outdated utilities, transportation, open spaces and facility infrastructure throughout the entire park.

The Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre will open in January 2026, integrating the existing Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre into a new rec centre beside Ross Shephard High School.

The city said it will be the first indoor triathlon training facility in North America to support year-round training and events with a pool and a running and cycling track all in one location.

This week, the city reopened the 50 Street bridge over Whitemud Drive in southeast Edmonton to all traffic lanes, one year ahead of schedule.

The city said it expects to complete approximately 60 of the 200 active projects that were in planning, design and construction at the start of the year.

