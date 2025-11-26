Menu

Crime

Trial dates set for accused in Carry the Kettle quadruple homicide

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 2:18 pm
The trial of a suspect in a quadruple homicide that took place earlier this year at a Saskatchewan First Nation has been scheduled.

Darius Racette, who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 4 killings on Carry the Kettle Nakoda Nation, will be tried between Feb. 22 and March 25 of 2027.

Racette, 18 at the time of the arrest, was apprehended in Yorkton, Sask., two weeks after the incident. His co-accused, who cannot be named per the Youth Criminal Justice Act but has been described as a male youth, was arrested at Carry the Kettle.

The victims — 34-year-old Tracey Hotomani, 44-year-old Sheldon Quewezance, 47-year-old Shauna Fay and Terry Jack, 51 — were in the same house when the murders occurred. At the time of the arrests, RCMP said the attack was believed to be targeted.

