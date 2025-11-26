Holiday-themed pickup clocked at 160 km/h in Norfolk County, OPP says

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pickup truck adorned with holiday lights has been impounded after an officer recorded it travelling more than 160 km/h in Norfolk County on Saturday night.
The brightly lit vehicle was driving at more than double the posted speed limit when it drew an officer’s attention, according to social media post from OPP West Region. Police say the 21-year-old driver was stopped on Brantford Road and charged with stunt driving.
The driver received an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment. A court date has been scheduled.
Police are reminding motorists to make safe choices behind the wheel as holiday travel increases. The OPP urges drivers to slow down and follow posted limits to arrive safely.
