Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Holiday-themed pickup clocked at 160 km/h in Norfolk County, OPP says

By Pooja Misra Global News
Posted November 26, 2025 10:36 am
1 min read
A holiday-decorated pickup is towed away after OPP say a 21-year-old driver was caught travelling more than 160 km/h on Brantford Road. View image in full screen
A holiday-decorated pickup is towed away after OPP say a 21-year-old driver was caught travelling more than 160 km/h on Brantford Road. Ontario Provincial Police - West Region/ Facebook
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a pickup truck adorned with holiday lights has been impounded after an officer recorded it travelling more than 160 km/h in Norfolk County on Saturday night.

The brightly lit vehicle was driving at more than double the posted speed limit when it drew an officer’s attention, according to social media post from OPP West Region. Police say the 21-year-old driver was stopped on Brantford Road and charged with stunt driving.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The driver received an automatic 30-day licence suspension and a 14-day vehicle impoundment. A court date has been scheduled.

Trending Now

Police are reminding motorists to make safe choices behind the wheel as holiday travel increases. The OPP urges drivers to slow down and follow posted limits to arrive safely.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices