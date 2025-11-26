Alberta health care, medical workers vote in favour of new contract

Some 22,000 Alberta health and medical workers, including paramedics, have a new four-year contract.
The Health Sciences Association of Alberta says after a nearly weeklong vote, about 67 per cent of its members cast a ballot in favour of the mediator-recommended deal with Alberta Health Services.
It will see union members get 12 per cent wage increases over four years, although many types of workers will also receive one-time wage increases on top of that based on market comparisons.
The union says the agreement is a step forward for health-care workers across the province.
Finance Minister Nate Horner says he’s pleased the deal has been accepted and its provisions will help retain and recruit new health-care workers to Alberta.
Besides paramedics, the contract also applies to physiotherapists, addictions counsellors, occupational therapists and many other types of specialized medical staff.
