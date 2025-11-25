Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Super Bowl champion quarterback

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a Super Bowl champion to their stable of quarterbacks on Tuesday.

The Bombers signed QB Bryce Perkins to a futures contract after he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Perkins joins the Bombers after three seasons in the NFL and two years in the UFL. He appeared in five games with the Rams, including one start, and completed 13 of his 23 passes with one touchdown in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also had a cup of coffee with the Carolina Panthers in training camp earlier this year.

Perkins was the UFL’s most valuable player and their offensive player of the year with the Michigan Panthers earlier in 2025.

He split a four-year collegiate career between Arizona State and Virginia.