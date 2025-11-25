Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Super Bowl champion quarterback

By Russ Hobson Global News
Posted November 25, 2025 8:48 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg Blue Bombers helmet can be seen before CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Blue Bombers helmet can be seen before CFL football action in Regina, Monday, May 20, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added a Super Bowl champion to their stable of quarterbacks on Tuesday.

The Bombers signed QB Bryce Perkins to a futures contract after he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Perkins joins the Bombers after three seasons in the NFL and two years in the UFL. He appeared in five games with the Rams, including one start, and completed 13 of his 23 passes with one touchdown in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He also had a cup of coffee with the Carolina Panthers in training camp earlier this year.

Trending Now

Perkins was the UFL’s most valuable player and their offensive player of the year with the Michigan Panthers earlier in 2025.

He split a four-year collegiate career between Arizona State and Virginia.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices