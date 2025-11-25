One of Ontario’s ‘most important freshwater ecosystems’ is at risk: report

Send this page to someone via email

One of Ontario’s Great Lakes is facing “ecological stressors” that are having a “devastating effect on the ecosystems” that call it home.

The Rescue Lake Simcoe Coalition (RLSC), an organization advocating for a healthier Lake Simcoe, released a report Tuesday that indicates phosphorus pollution and road salt are among several elements threatening the lake’s health.

“What we’re trying to do in the report is to take a very fair, frank view at what the challenges are, what has been working, and what hasn’t been working,” said Jonathan Scott, executive director of RLSC.

As Canada’s ice fishing capital, losses in fish populations would significantly impact tourism in the area.

“The health and wellbeing of the lake is intrinsically linked to the economic success of the region,” He added. “Lake Simcoe is central to the economic drivers of the region, agriculture, tourism, fishing, both in the summer and winter.”

“Success depends not only on clear goals but on full commitment from governments, municipalities, conservation authorities and isolated capital investments alone are no substitute for a sustained strategy,” Scott said.

The report shows a mixed picture for Lake Simcoe: invasive species and changes in climate continue to threaten native fish species; while lake trout and whitefish populations are struggling, burbot, bass and perch species are resilient and generally healthy.

RLSC highlights several examples of phosphorus levels that have slightly declined; however, they are still above the goal set by Lake Simcoe Protection Plan (LSPP) in 2009. Similarly, deep-water oxygen levels have improved, and wetland-cover has remained broadly stable in some areas. These trends show that despite initial successes, they are still below the coalition’s goal for “maintained ecosystem resilience,” the report states.

According to Scott, this shows that the original LSPP is not broken, but under pressure.

The LSPP is a provincial legislated plan to protect and restore the health of Lake Simcoe by improving water quality, reducing harmful pollutants, addressing invasive species, restoring cold-water fish habitat, promoting sustainable land and water use, and strengthening protections through research, monitoring, and provincial legislation.

Lake Simcoe is still facing the threats listed in Lake Simcoe Protection Act 16 years after the original plan was implemented, the Government of Ontario’s website states.

The RLSC is calling for urgent, coordinated action to recover Ontario’s watershed protection promises with the recommendations in its report.

Those recommendations include modernize and enforce the provincial phosphorus reduction strategy, invest in stormwater management and asset maintenance, tackle road salt pollution through liability reform, regulation, and enforcement, as well as protect and strengthen conservation authority governance.