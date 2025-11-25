SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Quebec economic update: Modest financial relief to households, lower deficit

By Caroline Plante The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2025 1:09 pm
1 min read
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard responds to the opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. View image in full screen
Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard responds to the opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec’s finance minister is looking to give taxpayers a little breathing room in an economic update that includes a reduction to the contribution rate for social security programs.

Eric Girard’s update Tuesday also includes modest decreases to payroll deductions for the provincial pension plan and parental insurance.

These reductions, along with adjustments to how personal income taxes and social insurance benefits are indexed, are expected to represent an average gain of $182 per taxpayer in the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Quebec is also following in the footsteps of the federal government and cancelling the increase in the capital gains inclusion rate, which would have raised the rate to 67 per cent from 50 per cent.

Trending Now

The deficit, meanwhile, is projected to be $12.4 billion this fiscal year, down from the $13.6 billion announced in the last budget.

Story continues below advertisement

Real GDP, adjusted for inflation, is expected to rise by 0.9 per cent in 2025 and 1.1 per cent in 2026.

Girard says the economy is showing encouraging signs, and the government is on track to return to a balanced budget by 2029-30.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices