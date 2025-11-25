Montreal police investigate 15 cars torched in alleged arson attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after dozens of vehicles were set on fire in the backlot of a Saint-Laurent, Que. business early Tuesday.

Police say the vehicles were located in a used car lot behind the business on Lebeau Street, with a total of 15 set on fire.

The fire was first reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

This is at least the fourth alleged arson attack targeting the freight shipping company in four years, authorities said.

Heavy amounts of accelerant was found at the scene, according to Montreal police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant.

At least two suspects were seen by witnesses fleeing on foot.

The torched vehicles have been deemed a total loss.

Many of the cars brought to the business, destined to be shipped overseas, are beyond repair.

The owners of the business declined to comment.

While police say it appears to be an act of intimidation, what sparked this latest incident remains unclear. Investigators will be speaking with the owner, who is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

“We are going to look into it,” Brabant said. “ By meeting with the owners, we are going to try and get more information to see why they are being targeted by these kinds of events.”

Police cruisers will be stationed outside the business for the week, while patrols are increased in the area.

Police have made no arrests in connection with this latest or past incidents, despite multiple investigations being opened over the span of four years.