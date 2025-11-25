Good Samaritan struck and killed while assisting man in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Nova Scotia say a woman, who had stopped to help a man who was on the road, was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Police were called to the collision in the 4600 block of Granville Road in Granville Beach, N.S., at around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

According to RCMP, two women came across “a man in the roadway,” who police later determined had been driving a Mitsubishi Outlander that was stopped on the side of the road.

While the Good Samaritans were assisting the man, one of the women was hit by a Hyundai Elantra.

A 65-year-old woman from Karsdale, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say the man they were helping was showing signs of impairment when officers arrived.

“(A ) roadside breath demand was conducted. The 74-year-old man from Port Wade was arrested and is facing charges of Operation of a Motor Vehicle while Impaired and Operation of a Motor Vehicle while over 80mg%. He was released and is scheduled to appear in Annapolis Royal Provincial Court at a later date,” RCMP said in a release.

When asked whether charges would be laid in the fatal collision, RCMP said the investigation was ongoing.