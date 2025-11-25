Saskatchewan finance minister to deliver midterm update on budget

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan Finance Minister Jim Reiter is set to deliver the midterm update on this year’s provincial budget today.

Premier Scott Moe’s government had forecast a modest $12-million surplus when the budget was introduced.

But it has since revised expectations and as of August expected the final budget number to be a $349-million deficit.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Reiter said at that time the numbers remain volatile as Saskatchewan and other jurisdictions ride out the peaks and valleys of global uncertainty, including Chinese tariffs on canola.

The first-quarter update pegged total expected revenue for the year at $20.9 billion and expenses at $21.2 billion.

Non-renewable resources revenue was projected to decline by $30 million compared with the budget because of lower oil prices and a higher exchange rate.