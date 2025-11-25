Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan finance minister to deliver midterm update on budget

By Jeremy Simes The Canadian Press
Posted November 25, 2025 6:27 am
1 min read
Saskatchewan Minister of Finance Jim Reiter delivers the Saskatchewan Provincial Budget in Regina on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Minister of Finance Jim Reiter delivers the Saskatchewan Provincial Budget in Regina on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr
Saskatchewan Finance Minister Jim Reiter is set to deliver the midterm update on this year’s provincial budget today.

Premier Scott Moe’s government had forecast a modest $12-million surplus when the budget was introduced.

But it has since revised expectations and as of August expected the final budget number to be a $349-million deficit.

Reiter said at that time the numbers remain volatile as Saskatchewan and other jurisdictions ride out the peaks and valleys of global uncertainty, including Chinese tariffs on canola.

The first-quarter update pegged total expected revenue for the year at $20.9 billion and expenses at $21.2 billion.

Non-renewable resources revenue was projected to decline by $30 million compared with the budget because of lower oil prices and a higher exchange rate.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

