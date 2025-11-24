ANALYSIS: Jets’ goal should be to stay in playoff hunt

The Winnipeg Jets, along with the rest of the NHL, have completed the first quarter of the schedule. And there probably weren’t many who expected Winnipeg to be on the wrong side of the playoff line heading into U.S. Thanksgiving.

For years, it has generally been felt by many that this final week of November is the measuring stick for NHL teams that will make the sweet 16 for the Stanley Cup playoffs — and those who won’t.

Story continues below advertisement

But judging by the parity in the National Hockey League this season, that ideology might not hold water. And for Winnipeg Jets fans, that would be just fine.

If we’ve learned anything from the first 21 games, the Jets might not be a lock to make the postseason that we thought they’d be going into the schedule. Or especially after that impressive 9-3 start.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Now, this is not to suggest the sky is falling and the unthinkable might happen for Arnie’s Army … but the combination of a potential sub-.500 November, coupled with the likelihood of no Connor Hellebuyck until at least late December, has cast some doubt.

Add in Neal Pionk having to leave yesterday’s 3-0 loss to Minnesota midway through the first period with an undisclosed injury — there’s another impactful absence to deal with as the team prepares for a five-game road trip that opens Wednesday night in Washington.

Story continues below advertisement

Where the Jets can look for improvement to perhaps help balance the scales would be a better next set of 20 games from Jonathan Toews. The veteran centre would not be happy with his team’s worst -11 rating at one end of the ice or his modest offensive contribution of eight points at the other.

What has to be frustrating for the 37-year-old Winnipegger is that he’s showing all the signs of finding his rhythm without any tangible results.

Next on that list would be a more consistent level of performance from the third defensive pair. But that might not be as attainable with Pionk sidelined, for however long that might be.

So the goal for Winnipeg in this second quarter won’t necessarily involve reeling in first-place Colorado, or even re-gaining a top-three position in the Central, as much as just trying to stay in the hunt.

6:17 RAW: Winnipeg Jets Scott Arniel Interview – Nov. 21