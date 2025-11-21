First in Canada program lets mothers undergo addiction treatment without leaving children

Send this page to someone via email

Attention is turning to a Quebec program described as the only one of its kind in Canada — a live-in treatment centre that allows mothers to keep their children with them while they recover.

Portage, a long-running addiction treatment centre in Montreal, offers space for 21 mothers to live communally with their children while undergoing intensive addiction treatment.

Diane Levesque is pictured with her son at the facility. Global News

The organization also operates an on-site daycare so women can attend therapy during the day. Quebec recorded a record number of overdose deaths last year, underscoring the daily struggle many people face and the urgent demand for rehabilitation services.

For Diane Levesque, the program changed the course of her life.

“I am a different person and I know I will never use again,” she told Global News in an interview.

Five years ago, Levesque was in what she describes as “utter despair.” She had struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction for 25 years, a cycle she said consumed every waking moment.

Even after giving birth to her son, she was unable to stop using. Fearing for his safety, she made the painful decision to temporarily relinquish custody until she could get help.

Levesque checked into Portage, where mothers and children share bedrooms and common living spaces. She stayed for nine months and has now been sober for five years.

“I have no words for how grateful I am to this place. They changed my life,” she said. “They gave me back the old Diane.”

Her experience inspired her to train as a therapist, and she now counsels other mothers entering the program.

Levesque says her message is one of encouragement for anyone still struggling.

“I feel like I can give them hope,” she said.

She plans to spend the rest of her life supporting other women as they work to overcome addiction, just as she did.

For the full story, watch the video above.