Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

First in Canada program lets mothers undergo addiction treatment without leaving children

By Alessia Simona Maratta & Amanda Jelowicki Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 6:43 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Unique live-in drug treatment centre in Montreal allows mothers to be with their children'
Unique live-in drug treatment centre in Montreal allows mothers to be with their children
WATCH: Quebec logged a record number of overdose deaths last year, as many face a constant struggle. This National Addiction Awareness Week, we shine a light on a unique treatment program located in Montreal. Portage allows mothers to keep their children with them in their live-in treatment centre. Amanda Jewlowicki has one woman’s message of hope.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Attention is turning to a Quebec program described as the only one of its kind in Canada — a live-in treatment centre that allows mothers to keep their children with them while they recover.

Portage, a long-running addiction treatment centre in Montreal, offers space for 21 mothers to live communally with their children while undergoing intensive addiction treatment.

Diane Levesque is pictured with her son at the facility.
Diane Levesque is pictured with her son at the facility. Global News

The organization also operates an on-site daycare so women can attend therapy during the day. Quebec recorded a record number of overdose deaths last year, underscoring the daily struggle many people face and the urgent demand for rehabilitation services.

Story continues below advertisement

For Diane Levesque, the program changed the course of her life.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I am a different person and I know I will never use again,” she told Global News in an interview.

Five years ago, Levesque was in what she describes as “utter despair.” She had struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction for 25 years, a cycle she said consumed every waking moment.

Even after giving birth to her son, she was unable to stop using. Fearing for his safety, she made the painful decision to temporarily relinquish custody until she could get help.

Trending Now

Levesque checked into Portage, where mothers and children share bedrooms and common living spaces. She stayed for nine months and has now been sober for five years.

“I have no words for how grateful I am to this place. They changed my life,” she said. “They gave me back the old Diane.”

Her experience inspired her to train as a therapist, and she now counsels other mothers entering the program.

Levesque says her message is one of encouragement for anyone still struggling.

“I feel like I can give them hope,” she said.

She plans to spend the rest of her life supporting other women as they work to overcome addiction, just as she did.

Story continues below advertisement

For the full story, watch the video above.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices