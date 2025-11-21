SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Leafs’ Matthews, Knies ‘doubtful’ for Saturday

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2025 3:56 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube doesn’t expect reinforcements in time for the weekend.

Toronto’s head coach told reporters following the team’s practice Friday that captain Auston Matthews and fellow top-line forward Matthew Knies are “doubtful” for Saturday night’s Original Six matchup in Montreal against the Canadiens.

Matthews took part in Thursday’s morning skate and was on the ice Friday a fourth straight day after suffering a lower-body injury Nov. 11 against the Boston Bruins. Knies, meanwhile, skated with the team for the first time since being a late scratch Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime victory against the St. Louis Blues because of a lower-body injury.

The Leafs got veteran centre Scott Laughton (upper body) back for Thursday’s 3-2 OT loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, but along with Matthews and Knies, the club is still minus defencemen Chris Tanev (upper body) and Brandon Carlo (lower body), forward Nicolas Roy (upper body) and goaltender Anthony Stolarz (upper body).

Berube said Stolarz has not been on the ice since also getting hurt Nov. 11, while he hopes Carlo can begin skating Monday. The coach added there’s no timeline for either Tanev or Roy.

Toronto sits 9-9-3 on the season and is set to open a six-game road trip.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

