Crime

Winnipeg man accused of breaking into home while impersonating RCMP officer

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 3:57 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say a man accused of a West St. Paul break-in was wearing these items and identified himself as a police officer. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say a man accused of a West St. Paul break-in was wearing these items and identified himself as a police officer. Manitoba RCMP
A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after allegedly breaking into a home in the RM of West St. Paul, Man., while impersonating a police officer.

Officers from the Red River North RCMP detachment were called to a home on Nye Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Friday, where a woman and two children were waiting in a vehicle in the driveway.

The woman told police that she encountered an unknown man in the house wearing police clothing — a jacket with RCMP embroidery and a baseball cap with the word “police” on it — and that the man identified himself as an officer before fleeing the scene.

Nothing was taken from the home, police said, and no one was injured in the incident.

With the help of police dogs and a drone, Mounties tracked the man down a short time later near the River Trail and arrested him. He now faces charges of breaking and entering and impersonating a peace officer.

RCMP said the clothing he was wearing wasn’t officially issued by RCMP or any other police agency.

Click to play video: 'Brandon police charge man with impersonating officer'
Brandon police charge man with impersonating officer
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

