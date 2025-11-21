Ottawa to put $29 million toward developing a defence lab in Dartmouth, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s Defence Minister David McGuinty says Ottawa will spend more than $29 million on a new space across the harbour from downtown Halifax for classified research projects.

McGuinty says the government plans to build the secure facility for defence work at the Centre for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship.

The minister says this will be the first maritime defence lab of its kind in Canada.

McGuinty says the facility would focus on research in areas such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, autonomous systems, Arctic research and ocean technology, among others.

He says the new money would ensure the facility is a secure location.

The defence minister is also in town to host the 17th annual Halifax International Security Forum, a three-day conference that will bring together democratic leaders to talk about global security and prosperity.