Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Ford government faces calls to release delayed EQAO scores

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 6:04 pm
2 min read
Ontario Minister of Education Paul Calandra, centre, visits children at the Blessed Chiara Badano Child Care Centre in Stouffville, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. View image in full screen
Ontario Minister of Education Paul Calandra, centre, visits children at the Blessed Chiara Badano Child Care Centre in Stouffville, Ont., Friday, May 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government is facing growing calls to release the results of province-wide standardized testing, after the minister’s office confirmed he was delaying their publication to allow for more analysis.

Generally, Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) results are published sometime toward the end of September, offering a snapshot of numeracy and literacy in the province.

This year, however, the government has chosen to delay their publication, citing concerns about some of the results and the need to create a plan to improve them.

Calandra’s office said the results would be released soon, but that the minister wanted to take a deep dive into what the scores meant for board-by-board education and how to improve upon them.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

They did not answer questions about why the analysis couldn’t take place after the scores had been made public.

Story continues below advertisement

Opponents have demanded the scores be immediately released, arguing parents and students need to know how they’re doing sooner rather than later.

“EQAO results are for educators and students so they know what help they may need to learn at the beginning of the school year,” Ontario Liberal MPP John Fraser said.

“The school year is close to being half over, and the Minister has been holding onto the results so he can study them. That’s wrong.”

Trending Now

The NDP called it “deeply troubling,” while the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario said the delay in results should lead the government to abolish the standardized testing altogether.

“Reducing success to a narrow set of test scores is not only misleading, it is demoralizing,” President David Mastin wrote in a statement.

“It dismisses the challenges faced by English language learners, students with special education needs, and those living in poverty, whose progress and achievements should not be reduced to a number on a spreadsheet.”

Last year’s results showed literacy was down, while math results were either steady or improving.

The 2023-24 school year EQAO results, for example, had Grade 6 and 9 math results stubbornly low, with only about half of students meeting the standard.

Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices