Crime

Nurses union threatens to ‘grey list’ more hospitals after Winnipeg nurse attacked

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 11:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Employee sexually assaulted at St. Boniface Hospital parkade'
Employee sexually assaulted at St. Boniface Hospital parkade
A 27-year-old is in police custody after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a hospital parkade. Iris Dyck has more on the incident, and the continued call for improved safety for hospital staff.
The Manitoba Nurses Union says it’s threatening to ‘grey list’ more Manitoba hospitals after an employee at St. Boniface Hospital in Winnipeg was sexually assaulted in a parkade earlier this month.

A grey-listed facility is one in which union members are discouraged from working due to workplace concerns, which could include violence or understaffing.

Nurses voted to grey-list Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre this summer after a spate of attacks on hospital staff. A vote to grey-list the hospital in Thompson is scheduled for Friday.

Click to play video: 'Thompson Hospital could face grey-list designation'
Thompson Hospital could face grey-list designation

Nurses Union president Darlene Jackson says serious concerns raised by hospital workers continue to fall on deaf ears.

“I had one nurse tell me she runs to her car every night because she got chased by a male one night,” she said.

“Nurses are just not going to take this anymore. It is absolutely unacceptable that you have to be on guard every time you go to work.”

In the St. Boniface incident, which took place on Nov. 8, police said a hospital employee got out of her car at the parkade around 11 p.m., when an unknown man asked her for the time before trapping her between two vehicles and sexually assaulting her.

The suspect took off when the woman screamed, police said, and she then alerted security.

The man, 27, was spotted by security around 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 and was held at the hospital until police arrived. He was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault.

In a memo to staff, the hospital’s CEO, Nicole Aminot, said security measures are under review in light of the incident, and that the issue is being discussed with both the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority and Winnipeg police.

Click to play video: 'Nurses to vote on classifiying HSC as “grey listing”'
Nurses to vote on classifiying HSC as “grey listing”
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

