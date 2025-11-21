Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jelly Roll reveals new look after shaving beard for 1st time in 10 years

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 21, 2025 10:57 am
3 min read
Jelly Roll at the 2025 CMA Fest music event held at Nissan Stadium. View image in full screen
Jelly Roll at the 2025 CMA Fest music event held at Nissan Stadium. Kindell Buchanan/AdMedia via ZUMA Press Wire
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

After days of anticipation, Jelly Roll has officially revealed his new look.

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, 45, teased fans on Nov. 13 after she shared that the Save Me singer, 40, had decided he was ready to get rid of his facial hair for the first time in about a decade but never shared the finished results.

The country star took to Instagram on Thursday to debut the new look, joking that he thinks he now looks like a “Ninja Turtle.”

“By now you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle,” he said in his video. “Crazy. One of the reasons I even started growing a beard is I was so obese, it was just easier to cover up what was happening here.”

Jelly Roll went on to discuss his recent Grammy nominations, including best contemporary country album and best country duo/group performance.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I was in Australia, I woke up and we were nominated for three Grammy nominations, y’all. When I made it to my first Grammy of the year, I had new artist. I thought to myself, ‘This will be the only time I’ll ever be at the Grammys.’ And to be coming back three years later with more nominations than I ever had is just — first of all, the gratitude, man,” the Wild Ones singer said.

“I don’t care what artists say, I don’t care what artists act like, I’m gonna tell you the real truth,” he added. “There’s not an artist in the world that didn’t grow up watching the Grammys when they were a kid and walk in their bedrooms afterwards and rehearse their speech.”

“Anyways, thank y’all for tuning into the vlog. Y’all make fun of me now and leave comments below about my double chin and how I thought my chin went at least a half inch further than it actually went. Failed science experiment, y’all,” Jelly Roll said.

Story continues below advertisement

Not everyone was a fan of Jelly Roll’s new look, including his daughter Bailee Ann, who shared her shocked reaction in the singer’s YouTube vlog.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m going to cry, I don’t like this. You look like a turtle. I don’t like this,” she said as she was laughing and wiping away tears. “I don’t know if I’m laughing or if this is really sad.”

Click to play video: 'Rapper Jelly Roll shares compelling testimony against fentanyl at U.S. Senate'
Rapper Jelly Roll shares compelling testimony against fentanyl at U.S. Senate

Jelly Roll has shed more than 200 pounds over the last three years. Since launching his fitness journey in December 2022, the musician has shared his progress and milestones with his fans on social media.

Trending Now

In Bunnie’s previous video, she said her husband was going to “shave off his beard completely” because “now that he’s also skinny, look at that freaking jawline.”

“We wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?” Bunnie added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Listen, we know we’re gonna have to get some skin cut here,” Jelly Roll said as he pointed at his chest. “We’re trying to see if a facelift might be in order.”

Jelly Roll stepped off camera and began the transformation.

She said the Need A Favor singer tried a “goatee” first.

“Oh my gosh, baby, it looks really good,” Bunnie said of the goatee first, before revealing that he switched to a “cop stache,” which she said was “fire.”

Then, he decided to go fully shaven.

“The total naked face, it’s not terrible,” Bunnie said while laughing. “It’s not terrible. It’s not terrible.”

Story continues below advertisement

During a July episode of Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast, Jelly Roll, who previously weighed about 550 pounds, opened up about his weight-loss journey when asked if he had any plans to get “buff.”

“When you spend your whole life being obese, morbidly obese, or really fat, your first instinct isn’t ‘I wanna be big.’ It’s like I want to actually get smaller,” said the Son of a Sinner singer.

“I got fat, like, really, really young. I was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school. I’m gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring at SummerSlam,” he added, before his SummerSlam 2025 tag team match with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices