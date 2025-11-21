Jelly Roll reveals new look after shaving beard for 1st time in 10 years

Send this page to someone via email

After days of anticipation, Jelly Roll has officially revealed his new look.

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, 45, teased fans on Nov. 13 after she shared that the Save Me singer, 40, had decided he was ready to get rid of his facial hair for the first time in about a decade but never shared the finished results.

The country star took to Instagram on Thursday to debut the new look, joking that he thinks he now looks like a “Ninja Turtle.”

“By now you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle,” he said in his video. “Crazy. One of the reasons I even started growing a beard is I was so obese, it was just easier to cover up what was happening here.”

Jelly Roll went on to discuss his recent Grammy nominations, including best contemporary country album and best country duo/group performance.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I was in Australia, I woke up and we were nominated for three Grammy nominations, y’all. When I made it to my first Grammy of the year, I had new artist. I thought to myself, ‘This will be the only time I’ll ever be at the Grammys.’ And to be coming back three years later with more nominations than I ever had is just — first of all, the gratitude, man,” the Wild Ones singer said.

“I don’t care what artists say, I don’t care what artists act like, I’m gonna tell you the real truth,” he added. “There’s not an artist in the world that didn’t grow up watching the Grammys when they were a kid and walk in their bedrooms afterwards and rehearse their speech.”

“Anyways, thank y’all for tuning into the vlog. Y’all make fun of me now and leave comments below about my double chin and how I thought my chin went at least a half inch further than it actually went. Failed science experiment, y’all,” Jelly Roll said.

Story continues below advertisement

Not everyone was a fan of Jelly Roll’s new look, including his daughter Bailee Ann, who shared her shocked reaction in the singer’s YouTube vlog.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I’m going to cry, I don’t like this. You look like a turtle. I don’t like this,” she said as she was laughing and wiping away tears. “I don’t know if I’m laughing or if this is really sad.”

2:31 Rapper Jelly Roll shares compelling testimony against fentanyl at U.S. Senate

Jelly Roll has shed more than 200 pounds over the last three years. Since launching his fitness journey in December 2022, the musician has shared his progress and milestones with his fans on social media.

In Bunnie’s previous video, she said her husband was going to “shave off his beard completely” because “now that he’s also skinny, look at that freaking jawline.”

“We wanna see that jawline, right, ladies?” Bunnie added.

Story continues below advertisement

“Listen, we know we’re gonna have to get some skin cut here,” Jelly Roll said as he pointed at his chest. “We’re trying to see if a facelift might be in order.”

Jelly Roll stepped off camera and began the transformation.

She said the Need A Favor singer tried a “goatee” first.

“Oh my gosh, baby, it looks really good,” Bunnie said of the goatee first, before revealing that he switched to a “cop stache,” which she said was “fire.”

Then, he decided to go fully shaven.

“The total naked face, it’s not terrible,” Bunnie said while laughing. “It’s not terrible. It’s not terrible.”

Story continues below advertisement

During a July episode of Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story podcast, Jelly Roll, who previously weighed about 550 pounds, opened up about his weight-loss journey when asked if he had any plans to get “buff.”

“When you spend your whole life being obese, morbidly obese, or really fat, your first instinct isn’t ‘I wanna be big.’ It’s like I want to actually get smaller,” said the Son of a Sinner singer.

“I got fat, like, really, really young. I was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school. I’m gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring at SummerSlam,” he added, before his SummerSlam 2025 tag team match with Randy Orton against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.