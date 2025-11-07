Menu

Entertainment

2026 Grammy Awards nominations: Kendrick Lamar leads list of music contenders

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 7, 2025 12:16 pm
7 min read
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. View image in full screen
Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards, on Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
The list of nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards has been revealed, and red-hot rapper Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack.

Lamar is up for nine trophies at the February ceremony: record, song and album of the year — marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories — as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category.

The Not Like Us rapper has 22 Grammy career wins and 66 nominations in total. His album GNX is his fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something no other artist has ever done. If it wins, it will be his first win in the category. And it will be only the third rap album to win the top prize, following Outkast in 2004 for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and Lauryn Hill in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Lamar’s nine nominations for his album GNX are part of a wave of hip-hop albums competing in the top categories, including Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia and Let God Sort Em Out from Clipse, Pusha T and Malice.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

Cirkut is up for both record and song of the year, twice — for Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. — as well as album of the year and best dance pop recording.

Other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Justin Bieber.

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos is only the second time an all-Spanish language album has been nominated for the top prize. This comes three years after Bad Bunny’s release, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first Spanish-language album to earn a nomination in the album of the year category.

This year’s nominees were announced during a video livestream with a host of talent, including Doechii, Gayle King, Karol G, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith, David Foster, Chappell Roan and more.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025, were eligible for nominations.

The Grammy Awards made a change this year to the best country album category, following Beyoncé’s historic win of best album and best country album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Cowboy Carter. The category has now been divided into two, with the creation of a best traditional country album category. The existing best country album category has been renamed best contemporary country album.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 1 live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A host is yet to be announced.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories below.

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny
Swag, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Mayhem, Lady Gaga
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
Mutt, Leon Thomas
Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year

DtMF, Bad Bunny
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Anxiety, Doechii
Wildflower, Billie Eilish
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
APT., Rose & Bruno Mars
The Subway, Chappell Roan

Song of the Year

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Anxiety, Doechii
APT., Rose & Bruno Mars
DtMF, Bad Bunny
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Wildflower, Billie Eilish
Best Music Video

Young Lion, Sade
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
So Be It, Clipse
Anxiety, Doechii
Love, OK Go

Best Pop Solo Performance

Daisies, Justin Bieber
Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter
Disease, Lady Gaga
The Subway, Chappell Roan
Messy, Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTER/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami
Gabriela, Katseye
APT., Rose, Bruno Mars
30 for 30, SZA & Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag, Justin Bieber
Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter
Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus
Mayhem, Lady Gaga
I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean
Katseye
The Marias
Addison Rae
Sombr
Lola Young
Leon Thomas
Alex Warren

Best Rap Performance

Outside, Cardi B
Chains & Whips, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams
Anxiety, Doechii
TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay
Darling, I, Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me, Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill
Wholeheartedly, JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack
Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA
WeMaj, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody
Somebody Loves Me, Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety, Doechii
The Birds Don’t Sing, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire
Sticky, Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne
TGIF, GloRilla
TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice
Glorious, GloRilla
God Does Like Ugly, JID
GNX, Kendrick Lamar
Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Performance

Yukon, Justin Bieber
It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Folded, Kehlani
Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk), Leon Thomas
Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are, Durand Bernarr
Uptown, Lalah Hathaway
Love You Too, Ledisi
Crybaby, SZA
Vibes Don’t Lie, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song

Folded, Kehlani
Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker
It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller
Overqualified, Durand Bernarr
Yes It Is, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Album

Beloved, Giveon
Why Not More?, Coco Jones
The Crown, Ledisi
Escape Room, Teyana Taylor
Mutt, Leon Thomas

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame, Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco
Abracadabra, Lady Gaga
Midnight Sun, Zara Larsson
Jus Keep Watching, Tate McRae
Illegal, PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Eusexua, FKA Twigs
Ten Days, Fred Again..
Fancy That, PinkPantheress
Inhale / Exhale, Rüfüs Du Sol
F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 , Skrillex

Best Rock Album

Private Music, Deftones
I Quit, Haim
From Zero, Linkin Park
Never Enough, Turnstile
Idols, Yungblud

Best Rock Song

As Alive as You Need Me to Be, Nine Inch Nails
Caramel, Sleep Token
Glum, Hayle Williams
Never Enough, Turnstile
Zombie, Yungblud

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That, Amyl and the Sniffers
The Emptiness Machine, Linkin Park
Never Enough, Turnstile
Mirtazapine, Hayley Williams
Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning, Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror, Dream Theater
Lachryma, Ghost
Emergence, Sleep Token
Soft Spine, Spiritbox
Birds, Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable, Bon Iver
Songs of a Lost World, The Cure
Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler, the Creator
Moisturizer, Wet Leg
Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini
Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers
Evangeline vs. the Machine, Eric Church
Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll
Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett
American Romance, Lukas Nelson
Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson
Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price
Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose on the Grindstone, Tyler Childers
Good News, Shaboozey
Bad as I Used to Be, Chris Stapleton
I Never Lie, Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton
Trailblazer, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson
Love Me Like You Used to Do, Margo Price & Tyler Childers
Amen, Shaboozey & Jelly Roll
Honky Tonk Hall of Fame, George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List, Tyler Childers
Good News, Shaboozey
I Never Lie, Zach Top
Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson
A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro
Bogotá (Deluxe), Andrés Cepeda
Tropicoqueta, Karol G
Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade
¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr
PostMortem, Sarah Silverman
Single Lady, Ali Wong
What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

Best Musical Theatre Album

Buena Vista Social Club
Death Becomes Her
Gypsy
Just In Time
Maybe Happy Ending

For a complete list of the 2026 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammy Awards website.

With files from The Associated Press

