2026 Grammy Awards nominations: Kendrick Lamar leads list of music contenders

Send this page to someone via email

The list of nominations for the 2026 Grammy Awards has been revealed, and red-hot rapper Kendrick Lamar is leading the pack.

Lamar is up for nine trophies at the February ceremony: record, song and album of the year — marking the third time he’s had simultaneous nominations in those big categories — as well as pop duo/group performance, melodic rap performance, rap song and rap album. He’s also nominated twice in the rap performance category.

The Not Like Us rapper has 22 Grammy career wins and 66 nominations in total. His album GNX is his fifth consecutive studio album to be nominated for album of the year, something no other artist has ever done. If it wins, it will be his first win in the category. And it will be only the third rap album to win the top prize, following Outkast in 2004 for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and Lauryn Hill in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

Lamar’s nine nominations for his album GNX are part of a wave of hip-hop albums competing in the top categories, including Tyler, the Creator’s Chromakopia and Let God Sort Em Out from Clipse, Pusha T and Malice.

Lady Gaga, Jack Antonoff and Canadian record producer/songwriter Cirkut follow Lamar with seven nominations each.

Cirkut is up for both record and song of the year, twice — for Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra and Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT. — as well as album of the year and best dance pop recording.

Other top nominees include Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas and Justin Bieber.

Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos is only the second time an all-Spanish language album has been nominated for the top prize. This comes three years after Bad Bunny’s release, Un Verano Sin Ti, became the first Spanish-language album to earn a nomination in the album of the year category.

This year’s nominees were announced during a video livestream with a host of talent, including Doechii, Gayle King, Karol G, Lizzo, Mumford & Sons, Sabrina Carpenter, Sam Smith, David Foster, Chappell Roan and more.

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Aug. 31, 2024, through Aug. 30, 2025, were eligible for nominations.

Story continues below advertisement

The Grammy Awards made a change this year to the best country album category, following Beyoncé’s historic win of best album and best country album at the 2025 Grammy Awards for Cowboy Carter. The category has now been divided into two, with the creation of a best traditional country album category. The existing best country album category has been renamed best contemporary country album.

The 2026 Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 1 live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. A host is yet to be announced.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories below.

—

Album of the Year

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, Bad Bunny

Swag, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem, Lady Gaga

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Mutt, Leon Thomas

Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Record of the Year

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Anxiety, Doechii

Wildflower, Billie Eilish

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

APT., Rose & Bruno Mars

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Song of the Year

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Anxiety, Doechii

APT., Rose & Bruno Mars

DtMF, Bad Bunny

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Wildflower, Billie Eilish

Story continues below advertisement

Best Music Video

Young Lion, Sade

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

So Be It, Clipse

Anxiety, Doechii

Love, OK Go

Best Pop Solo Performance

Daisies, Justin Bieber

Manchild, Sabrina Carpenter

Disease, Lady Gaga

The Subway, Chappell Roan

Messy, Lola Young

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Defying Gravity, Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

Golden [From KPop Demon Hunters], HUNTER/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

Gabriela, Katseye

APT., Rose, Bruno Mars

30 for 30, SZA & Kendrick Lamar

Best Pop Vocal Album

Swag, Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend, Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus

Mayhem, Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), Teddy Swims

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Lola Young

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Story continues below advertisement

Best Rap Performance

Outside, Cardi B

Chains & Whips, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams

Anxiety, Doechii

TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Darling, I, Tyler, the Creator Featuring Teezo Touchdown

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Proud of Me, Fridayy Featuring Meek Mill

Wholeheartedly, JID Featuring Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack

Luther, Kendrick Lamar & SZA

WeMaj, Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody

Somebody Loves Me, Partynextdoor & Drake

Best Rap Song

Anxiety, Doechii

The Birds Don’t Sing, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice Featuring John Legend & Voices of Fire

Sticky, Tyler, the Creator Featuring GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne

TGIF, GloRilla

TV Off, Kendrick Lamar Featuring Lefty Gunplay

Best Rap Album

Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious, GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly, JID

GNX, Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia, Tyler, the Creator

Best R&B Performance

Yukon, Justin Bieber

It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Folded, Kehlani

Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk), Leon Thomas

Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Here We Are, Durand Bernarr

Uptown, Lalah Hathaway

Love You Too, Ledisi

Crybaby, SZA

Vibes Don’t Lie, Leon Thomas

Story continues below advertisement

Best R&B Song

Folded, Kehlani

Heart of a Woman, Summer Walker

It Depends, Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

Overqualified, Durand Bernarr

Yes It Is, Leon Thomas

Best R&B Album

Beloved, Giveon

Why Not More?, Coco Jones

The Crown, Ledisi

Escape Room, Teyana Taylor

Mutt, Leon Thomas

Best Dance Pop Recording

Bluest Flame, Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Abracadabra, Lady Gaga

Midnight Sun, Zara Larsson

Jus Keep Watching, Tate McRae

Illegal, PinkPantheress

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Eusexua, FKA Twigs

Ten Days, Fred Again..

Fancy That, PinkPantheress

Inhale / Exhale, Rüfüs Du Sol

F*** U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3 , Skrillex

Best Rock Album

Private Music, Deftones

I Quit, Haim

From Zero, Linkin Park

Never Enough, Turnstile

Idols, Yungblud

Best Rock Song

As Alive as You Need Me to Be, Nine Inch Nails

Caramel, Sleep Token

Glum, Hayle Williams

Never Enough, Turnstile

Zombie, Yungblud

Best Rock Performance

U Should Not Be Doing That, Amyl and the Sniffers

The Emptiness Machine, Linkin Park

Never Enough, Turnstile

Mirtazapine, Hayley Williams

Changes (Live From Villa Park) Back to the Beginning, Yungblud Featuring Nuno Bettencourt, Frank Bello, Adam Wakeman, II

Story continues below advertisement

Best Metal Performance

Night Terror, Dream Theater

Lachryma, Ghost

Emergence, Sleep Token

Soft Spine, Spiritbox

Birds, Turnstile

Best Alternative Music Album

Sable, Fable, Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World, The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass, Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer, Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, Hayley Williams

Best Contemporary Country Album

Patterns, Kelsea Ballerini

Snipe Hunter, Tyler Childers

Evangeline vs. the Machine, Eric Church

Beautifully Broken, Jelly Roll

Postcards From Texas, Miranda Lambert

Best Traditional Country Album

Dollar a Day, Charley Crockett

American Romance, Lukas Nelson

Oh What a Beautiful World, Willie Nelson

Hard Headed Woman, Margo Price

Ain’t in It for My Health, Zach Top

Best Country Solo Performance

Nose on the Grindstone, Tyler Childers

Good News, Shaboozey

Bad as I Used to Be, Chris Stapleton

I Never Lie, Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Trailblazer, Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson

Love Me Like You Used to Do, Margo Price & Tyler Childers

Amen, Shaboozey & Jelly Roll

Honky Tonk Hall of Fame, George Strait, Chris Stapleton

Story continues below advertisement

Best Country Song

Bitin’ List, Tyler Childers

Good News, Shaboozey

I Never Lie, Zach Top

Somewhere Over Laredo, Lainey Wilson

A Song to Sing, Miranda Lambert And Chris Stapleton

Best Latin Pop Album

Cosa Nuestra, Rauw Alejandro

Bogotá (Deluxe), Andrés Cepeda

Tropicoqueta, Karol G

Cancionera, Natalia Lafourcade

¿Y ahora qué?, Alejandro Sanz

Best Comedy Album

Drop Dead Years, Bill Burr

PostMortem, Sarah Silverman

Single Lady, Ali Wong

What Had Happened Was…, Jamie Foxx

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze, Nate Bargatze

Best Musical Theatre Album

Buena Vista Social Club

Death Becomes Her

Gypsy

Just In Time

Maybe Happy Ending

—

For a complete list of the 2026 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammy Awards website.

— With files from The Associated Press