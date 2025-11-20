Winnipeggers invited to name the city’s snowplows

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a way to add a little bit of fun to those extra snowy days that will soon be upon us.

Winnipeggers are being invited to name the city’s snowplows. Residents are invited to provide names for the 12 big machines the city operates.

Meanwhile, the smaller pathway plows will also get names as the city is asking classrooms to submit their best ideas.

Entries can be submitted online from now until December 5 at winnipeg.ca/namethatplow.

The top 30 names in each category will be chosen on December 8 and Winnipeggers will be able to pick their favourites with the winners being announced in early January.

Other cities across Canada have already let their residents pick names with examples including Plow Chicka Plow Plow, Fast and Flurrious, Plowy McPlowface, The Big Leplowski and Control-Salt-Delete.

The winning classroom will also get a pizza party at City Hall with the mayor.