Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City of Toronto investigating incident where snowplow drove through protesters

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 4:46 pm
1 min read
The curved west tower of Toronto City Hall is seen from atop the east tower on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The domed roof of council chambers is bottom centre. View image in full screen
The curved west tower of Toronto City Hall is seen from atop the east tower on Saturday, May 24, 2025. The domed roof of council chambers is bottom centre. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Colin N. Perkel
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Toronto is investigating after one of its snowplows appeared to have driven through a crowd of protesters without stopping, a move officials have called “completely unacceptable.”

On Tuesday evening, a group of pro-Palestinian protesters were gathered outside the U.S. Consulate building on University Avenue, near Dundas Street, when a small snowplowing tractor appeared to have driven at and through them.

Videos posted to social media show the orange vehicle driving toward the group and continuing on as people move out of the way.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said she was shocked when she saw the video and has asked the city to look into it.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Upon looking at that video, I have asked the City of Toronto to investigate what has happened because this person obviously is driving an instrument that is supposed to work for the City of Toronto,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for the city said the incident was “troubling” and involved a sidewalk snowplow being operated by one of its contractors. The tractor was out on a dry run ahead of winter. 

“The behaviour displayed is completely unacceptable and falls short of the standards we expect from contractors operating on behalf of the City of Toronto,” the city said.

Trending Now

“This conduct does not reflect the City’s values and expectations.”

Toronto police said they had reviewed the incident, but did not believe there was criminal intent in what happened.

They said no arrests were made, no injuries reported and nobody had come forward to request an investigation.

“We have no victim or complainant — no one has come forward to make a report to police,” a spokesperson said.

“Without that, there is no basis for further investigation. If someone wishes to report the incident to police, that could change.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices