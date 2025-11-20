Menu

Fire

Large fire breaks out on banks of Fraser River in Delta

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 20, 2025 1:35 pm
1 min read
Fire breaks out in Delta
A large fire broke out in Delta on Thursday morning.
A large fire has broken out on the banks of the Fraser River in Delta.

The fire appears to be at a sawmill north of the Alex Fraser Bridge on Alaska Way.

The land is owned by the Port of Vancouver and the organization confirmed the fire is at the site of a former mill under demolition.

There are currently no impacts to port operations.

Smoke can be seen across the region and fire trucks and ambulances are on the scene.

Global News has reached out to Delta Fire Department and Delta police for more information.

More to come.

