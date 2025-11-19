Part-time faculty at two N.S. universities back to work as simultaneous strikes end

Send this page to someone via email

Part-time faculty at two Halifax universities are back at work after a nearly month-long strike at both schools.

Faculty at Saint Mary’s University and Mount Saint Vincent University are represented by the CUPE union.

The union says members at both universities walked off the job in late October and ratified contracts with their employers around the same time.

CUPE says its members at Saint Mary’s and Mount Saint Vincent will now be paid for prep time before a course begins and for the grading period after exams end.

The union says they have also made gains on salary and job security.

Prior to the new contracts, CUPE said faculty at the two universities were among the lowest paid in Canada.

