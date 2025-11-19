Menu

Education

Part-time faculty at two N.S. universities back to work as simultaneous strikes end

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 19, 2025 5:05 pm
1 min read
Part-time faculty on strike at Mount Saint Vincent University, and supporters are seen in this undated handout photo, in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - CUPE 3912 (Mandatory Credit). View image in full screen
Part-time faculty on strike at Mount Saint Vincent University, and supporters are seen in this undated handout photo, in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - CUPE 3912 (Mandatory Credit). GAC
Part-time faculty at two Halifax universities are back at work after a nearly month-long strike at both schools.

Faculty at Saint Mary’s University and Mount Saint Vincent University are represented by the CUPE union.

The union says members at both universities walked off the job in late October and ratified contracts with their employers around the same time.

CUPE says its members at Saint Mary’s and Mount Saint Vincent will now be paid for prep time before a course begins and for the grading period after exams end.

The union says they have also made gains on salary and job security.

Prior to the new contracts, CUPE said faculty at the two universities were among the lowest paid in Canada.

Click to play video: 'SMU and MSVU classes back in session after deal ratified'
SMU and MSVU classes back in session after deal ratified
© 2025 The Canadian Press

