Winnipeg man charged in connection to fires set at businesses, politicians’ offices

Winnipeg police have charged a man with setting a series of fires at restaurants, businesses and the constituency offices of two Manitoba cabinet ministers.

Police say the damage included broken windows and fires between June and November of this year.

In one case, an overnight fire was set inside the constituency office of Families Minister Nahanni Fontaine.

A building that houses the constituency office of Bernadette Smith, the minister for housing, addictions and homelessness, was also hit by fire.

Police say Jesse Robert Shawn Wheatland, who is 35, faces 22 charges including break and enter and arson with disregard for human life.

Inspector Jen McKinnon, with the Winnipeg Police Service’s major crimes unit, says she cannot comment on a possible motive.