Raptors rookie Murray-Boyles doubtful vs. 76ers

PHILADELPHIA – Collin Murray-Boyles is listed as doubtful by the Toronto Raptors for tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Murray-Boyles has a medial collateral ligament sprain in his right knee, according to the Raptors’ personnel report.

The rookie is averaging 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 11 games for Toronto this season.

Murray-Boyles was taken ninth overall by the Raptors in this past summer’s NBA Draft.

He averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists over 32 games in his sophomore season with the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Toronto (9-5) is first in the Atlantic Division and third in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia (8-5) is tied with the New York Knicks for second in the division.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2025.