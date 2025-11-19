Indian national wanted for murder denied entry into Canada, arrested at U.S. border

Send this page to someone via email

A 22-year-old man wanted for murder in India was arrested over the weekend at an Ontario-U.S. border crossing after he was denied entry into Canada.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a news release Tuesday that the arrest was made on Sunday at the Peace Bridge border crossing to Fort Erie, Ont., from Buffalo, N.Y.

According to CBP, Vishat Kumar illegally entered the United States in 2024 and failed to attend an asylum interview. He was denied entry into Canada on Sunday.

CBP alleges Kumar was concealing his identity during a secondary inspection; biometric technology confirmed his true identity, revealing he was allegedly using a false name and date of birth, CBP said. Investigators later learned he was wanted for murder in India, according to an Interpol notice.

Kumar was processed by CBP officers and turned over to officers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Enforcement Removal Operations. He is currently detained at the Federal Detention Facility in Batavia, N.Y., while awaiting removal proceedings from the United States.

“The apprehension of this individual demonstrates the critical role our officers play in safeguarding our nation and working collaboratively with international partners to uphold justice,” Sharon Swiatek, acting area port director with the CBP, said in the release.

“This arrest highlights our commitment to ensuring that those who attempt to evade accountability for serious crimes are identified and brought to justice. I commend our officers for their vigilance and dedication to the mission.”