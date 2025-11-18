Menu

Crime

Police shoot and kill man in Sagkeeng First Nation

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 18, 2025 7:35 pm
Police shoot and kill man in Sagkeeng First Nation - image View image in full screen
RCMP say a man was shot and killed by police in Sagkeeng First Nation Tuesday morning.

Police say they received a call just after 6:30 a.m. of a man armed with a knife at a residence. When officers arrived, he was still holding the knife and an encounter ensued.

One of the officers fired their gun and hit the man, who was taken to hospital where he later died.

The Independent Investigation Unit has taken over the case.

RCMP say the officers were wearing body cameras and they were on during the incident.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

