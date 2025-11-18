Sask. hockey legend Gordie Howe’s last game-worn jersey among items in charity auction

Send this page to someone via email

An auction that includes memorabilia belonging to one of hockey’s all-time greats is wrapping up next week.

Among other collectibles from hockey history, the NHL’s Frozen Pond Charity Auction, which closes to bids on Nov. 25, includes a wide range of items that once belonged to Gordie Howe.

Howe, who died in 2016, was born in Floral, Sask., but grew up in Saskatoon. Nicknamed Mr. Hockey, he’s widely considered one of the greatest players ever to play the game.

View image in full screen FILE – Hartford Whalers’ star Gordie Howe, left, and Bobby Hull, right, have a chat as the Hartford Whalers practise before their NHL game with the Washington Capitals, March 8, 1980. (AP Photo/William Smith, File). XMB

The auction includes items like Howe’s last game-worn jersey, from his stint with the Hartford Whalers in the 1979-80 season before his retirement at the record-setting age of 52.

The sweater, from the personal collection of the Howe family, has the unusual feature of including Howe’s first and last names on the back — a necessary addition, since his sons Mark and Marty played with him on the Whalers, another pro hockey first.

The auction also includes the sweater Howe wore as an honorary captain for the NHL’s 1986 all-star game, the puck he used to score his then-record 800th NHL goal, and a wide range of other Howe memorabilia, including a baseball signed and personalized to the hockey legend by baseball icon Mickey Mantle.

More than 3,000 items — including game-used items worn by Mark and Marty Howe, as well as those autographed by other hockey stars and legendary figures from other sports — are available at the auction conducted by Toronto’s Frozen Pond Inc.

Proceeds from the sale of the items from the Howe collection go to the Howe Foundation, which is the official charity founded by Howe and his wife, Colleen.