Halifax-area mother and son honoured for heroism after vicious dog attack

A Nova Scotia mother who saved her child from a dog attack and was honoured for her bravery is calling for changes to laws concerning dangerous dogs.

For Trisha Munroe and her family, it’s a day forever burned into their memory.

On March 6, 2023, her youngest son, Will, was attacked by a neighbour’s German shepherd in Windsor Junction, a suburban community in Halifax.

“My kids had just gotten home off of the bus, the elementary bus, and so the two little boys, they were eight and 10 at the time, went out to play in the snow,” she recalled.

“And next thing we knew, my middle son came crashing through the front door screaming that Will was being attacked by the next-door neighbour’s dog. So I jumped up and ran outside in my bare feet, in my pyjamas.”

By the time she got outside, she saw the dog had clamped down on Will’s arm and was thrashing him around on the ground.

Will’s then-13-year-old brother, Alex, jumped into action.

“I could hear him screaming from down there, so I got up right away, felt like butterflies in my stomach and stuff. And so I just ran down and started punching it in the face,” said Alex.

Trisha and Alex were able to fight off the dog and call 911. Will suffered injuries to his head, face and arm, and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Trisha was also treated in the same hospital for bites to her arms and her right hand.

Earlier this year, Alex was awarded the Nova Scotia Medal of Bravery.

This past summer, Trisha and Alex were also honoured by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, which recognizes acts of heroism among civilians. The pair received their medals at Halifax City Hall on Tuesday.

While they’re proud of the recognition, the Munroes are also hoping their experience will prompt change.

In the weeks that followed, the family wondered why action wasn’t taken concerning the dog. The family found themselves wincing every time they heard it barking from next door.

“We heard back from animal control and they said they’re not going to seize it. They’re going to rule it a dangerous dog by the bylaws,” said Trisha.

“They were trying to reassure us that we’d be safe because (the dog’s owners would) have to build a fence, they would have to muzzle it if they were taking it for a walk, and they weren’t allowed to leave it with anyone under the age of 18. And that wasn’t good enough for me.”

Trish said the dog was eventually rehomed in another municipality, which means the dangerous dog designation no longer follows the animal.

Trisha is speaking to councillors and municipal staff in hopes dangerous dog legislation can be transferred to the provincial level, so that these rulings can’t be lost by moving to another municipality.

She would also like to see the municipality’s Animal Services be given immediate seizure authority following an attack to protect victims while investigations take place.

“We can revise and refine and we can partner, have the municipal and provincial governments partner, to create laws that allow dog owners to have dogs that they love and respect,” she said.